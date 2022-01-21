In deepest lockdown, most of us did very little in the way of hairstyling. Instead, we became familiar with hair masks and, I imagine, purchased Olaplex like it was going out of fashion. Slicked back buns ruled the Zoom call and, to their credit, they did us a lot of good.

However, that was then and this is now. And now, we’re doing the most. Much like Fawkes (if you need a sign to watch the Harry Potter reunion special, this is it), post-lockdown life is all about doing the things that bring beauty and romance into our lives.

Grabbing a coffee, popping out for lunch, strolling around the park, or perusing a market, all seem to necessitate a curated aesthetic. That Acne Scarf I can’t move two metres for seeing, curtain bangs – everywhere, and wraparound Matrix-esque sunglasses are the vibe for almost every casual occasion. And, while the thought of dressing specifically for these little social moments seems like a lot, I love that we’ve leant back into revelling in the things we like.