It was only a matter of time before one of last year’s biggest skincare trends – skin cycling – evolved. And, now, here we are. Enter: hair cycling.

For those unaware, let’s rewind to what skin cycling is. In short, it’s the idea of having a four-night routine, throughout which you alternate the products you’re using. So, you’ll use chemical exfoliators on night one, followed by retinol on night two. Then, on nights three and four, the focus is solely on hydration, known as ‘rest days’, during which you’ll use products to nourish the skin (with ingredients such as ceramides), and then repeat.

The idea of hair cycling follows a similar concept. It’s using different shampoos, conditioners, masks and styling products, all targeted to your individual hair type, to combat any issues and ensure your hair always looks – and feels – as healthy as possible.