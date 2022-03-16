There are certain ingredients that really have their 15 minutes in the skincare world. First, it was hyaluronic acid , a powerhouse hydrator that attracts moisture and transforms thirsty skin. Then, vitamin C , so beloved for the way it brightens and evens out uneven skin tone. More recently, we’ve seen tranexamic acid , glycolic acid, vitamin A (also known as retinol), salicylic acid and ceramides breach the fringe and become mainstream skincare ingredients.

In the haircare world, there’s one ingredient making hair healthier and happier, which is just on the cusp of blowing up. Enter hemisqualane.

What is hemisqualane?

A silicone alternative, hemisqualane is a frizz-fighting lightweight oil, that’s suitable for all hair types. It coats the hair much like a silicone would, smoothing, repairing and adding shine, without causing the associated difficult-to-remove build-up that comes with it.

If you’re thinking hemisqualane sounds an awful lot like the popular skincare ingredient squalane, you’re on the money. Like squalane, hemisqualane is a sugarcane derivative. However, hemisqualane is a lighter molecule – meaning it won’t cause excess grease or heaviness in the hair when used correctly.

While hemisqualane can be used daily, it’s best to be conservative with how much you apply to the hair. It works hard, so don’t glob too much on and then be stuck on the wrong side of greasy.

Fortunately, haircare brands such as JVN Hair, Dr Barbara Sturm and The Ordinary are already creating innovative products that incorporate hemisqualane into their formulas. Here are five to try.