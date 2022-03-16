All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Similar in consistency to water, hemisqualane haircare is not to be slept on.
There are certain ingredients that really have their 15 minutes in the skincare world. First, it was hyaluronic acid, a powerhouse hydrator that attracts moisture and transforms thirsty skin. Then, vitamin C, so beloved for the way it brightens and evens out uneven skin tone. More recently, we’ve seen tranexamic acid, glycolic acid, vitamin A (also known as retinol), salicylic acid and ceramides breach the fringe and become mainstream skincare ingredients.
In the haircare world, there’s one ingredient making hair healthier and happier, which is just on the cusp of blowing up. Enter hemisqualane.
What is hemisqualane?
A silicone alternative, hemisqualane is a frizz-fighting lightweight oil, that’s suitable for all hair types. It coats the hair much like a silicone would, smoothing, repairing and adding shine, without causing the associated difficult-to-remove build-up that comes with it.
If you’re thinking hemisqualane sounds an awful lot like the popular skincare ingredient squalane, you’re on the money. Like squalane, hemisqualane is a sugarcane derivative. However, hemisqualane is a lighter molecule – meaning it won’t cause excess grease or heaviness in the hair when used correctly.
While hemisqualane can be used daily, it’s best to be conservative with how much you apply to the hair. It works hard, so don’t glob too much on and then be stuck on the wrong side of greasy.
Fortunately, haircare brands such as JVN Hair, Dr Barbara Sturm and The Ordinary are already creating innovative products that incorporate hemisqualane into their formulas. Here are five to try.
The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Hemi-Squalane
Pop this affordable hemisqualane on your hair or skin for non-greasy hydration. It improves elasticity and suppleness, as well as taming dry, dehydrated flyaways and static.
Shop The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Hemi-Squalane at Lookfantastic, £3.90
Dr Barbara Sturm Repair Hair Mask
Packed with moisturising ingredients (including a version of hyaluronic acid and shea butter), this deeply conditioning mask uses hemisqualane to protect and repair your strands.
JVN Hair Air Dry Cream
One of JVN’s staple products, the Air Dry Cream keeps hair in a gentle hold and protects against humidity and UV damage. Hemisqualane works to strengthen and repair the hair, reducing damage, while moringa seed oil adds softness and shine.
JVN Hair Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
One to use before your normal wash routine, this pre-shampoo oil treatment smooths the hair, while also adding strength, reducing hair loss and soothing the scalp.
Beautifully Bamboo Hemisqualane
Another pure hemisqualane option, the lightweight (it has a water-like consistency) oil can be used on your skin or in your hair. It’s easily absorbable and adds beautiful shine and lustre.
