Celebrities dyeing their hair dark isn’t a new phenomenon. Last year, something of a blonde exodus occurred, with celebrities switching to rich, dark tones of espresso, chocolate and deep bronde. And, while there’s been a resurgence of blonde hair trends (Malibu Barbie blonde, rebirth blonde and strawberry blonde, to name a few), the uptick in the brunette trend shows no sign of slowing.

Most recently, Hailey Bieber debuted a new hair colour that’s sweet and smooth, with the depth of a rich chocolate brown. Meet winter gold.