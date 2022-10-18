Winter gold is the rich, glittering brunette shade celebrities are flocking to
Rich and reflective, this nuanced brunette shade has been seen on Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Olivia Wilde.
Celebrities dyeing their hair dark isn’t a new phenomenon. Last year, something of a blonde exodus occurred, with celebrities switching to rich, dark tones of espresso, chocolate and deep bronde. And, while there’s been a resurgence of blonde hair trends (Malibu Barbie blonde, rebirth blonde and strawberry blonde, to name a few), the uptick in the brunette trend shows no sign of slowing.
Most recently, Hailey Bieber debuted a new hair colour that’s sweet and smooth, with the depth of a rich chocolate brown. Meet winter gold.
What is winter gold?
“Winter gold is a brunette shade that uses gold as the dominant tone, rather than red, chocolate or ash,” explains renowned stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “This keeps the shade looking brighter and more reflective and is great for those who want to try a deeper shade but are nervous about looking washed out.”
What to ask your hair stylist for
“Ask for a level 6 or 7 – this is pro speak, you can also ask for the lighter brunette shades – with golden tones. Try using demi colour if you’re currently a lighter tone and think you might only want to be this shade temporarily,” advises Smith.
How to look after your winter gold hair colour at home
The million-pound question: how on earth do you maintain the same shine and richness once you’ve left the salon? Besides the obvious – reducing the frequency with which you use heat on the hair and maintaining regular trims – there are some handy helpers to keep on your bathroom shelf.
“You can maintain the shine and golden reflections with pigmented conditioners that add the extra gloss at home. My favourite is the custom-coloured pigmented conditioners from the Evo Fabuloso Pro range, as your stylist can mix a bespoke formula to suit you perfectly,” says Smith.
Main image: Getty