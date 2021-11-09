How to ask your hairdresser for the laid-back “wolf haircut” that’s all over your feed
According to hairstylists, the wolf cut is an “organic, layered cut that suits most people”. Here’s what they want you to know before taking the leap.
What do Keke Palmer, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Well, besides their star status, they’ve all rocked the viral ‘wolf cut’ hairstyle.
Inspired by two iconic trends – a 70s shag cut and a “business at the front, party at the back” 80s mullet – the hybrid haircut has swept social media.
Long, short, coloured or natural, the soft, shaggy wolf haircut is instantly recognisable for its distinctive tousled, laid-back appearance.
What is a wolf haircut?
So we know what a wolf cut looks like but what actually is it? Celebrity and editorial hairstylist Neil Moodie explains:
“A wolf haircut is a mix of the shag haircut and a mullet, but generally created on longer hair. It has shorter choppy layers on the top and longer choppy layers around the sides and back.”
How is a wolf cut different from a mullet?
“A wolf cut is a creative version of a mullet. It’s inspired by the choppy texture of a mullet and follows a similar pattern and shape but has the softness and wearability of a shag cut,” describes Nicholas Alexander Willis, master stylist at Charles Worthington Salon.
“Essentially, the wolf cut gives you more volume at the crown, less at the sides, with lots of movement and layers throughout, worn long or short.”
What should you know before getting a wolf cut?
“The main thing to know is that the shorter layers on the top will take longer to grow out,” warns Moodie. “It might be a good idea to cut off some of the length at the back when you decide to grow it out. This will allow the shorter layers will catch up with the length quicker.”
If you’re brand new to big chops, though, there are a few more things to bear in mind. Any change can be unnerving and haircut regret is a real thing.
So, before you dive in, Willis has some tips for avoiding any post-cut woes:
“Ask your hairdresser for longer, softer shapes and layers if you’re worried about a drastic change,” he advises. “A longer shaggy cut below your collarbone is very wearable or, alternatively, a shorter layered ‘baby mullet’ or ‘wolf cub’ cut with shorter layers will give you a fun and fashion-forward look, too!”
How to ask your hairdresser for a wolf cut
“If your hairdresser seems unfamiliar with the wolf cut term, then creating a Pinterest board or preparing with a screenshot image will be useful,” says Willis. “The great thing about the immediacy of social media is that you can pull up an image in seconds and discuss your hair goals with your stylist.”
However, don’t be afraid to ask for a longer consultation if this is your first time trying a wolf haircut – especially if this is the first time you’re working with your hairstylist.
“I always have a consultation with my clients before we embark on a new look, we will discuss the density of your hair type and look at your face shape,” suggests Willis. “From here, we can create a wolf cut that will suit you and your lifestyle. The beauty of this cut is its adaptability to the wearer – it’s an organic, layered cut that will suit most people.”
Main image: Getty