What do Keke Palmer, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Well, besides their star status, they’ve all rocked the viral ‘wolf cut’ hairstyle.

Inspired by two iconic trends – a 70s shag cut and a “business at the front, party at the back” 80s mullet – the hybrid haircut has swept social media.

Long, short, coloured or natural, the soft, shaggy wolf haircut is instantly recognisable for its distinctive tousled, laid-back appearance.