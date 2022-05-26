You know those effortlessly chic up-dos and hairstyles currently floating around Instagram and TikTok? Well, they’re not the result of above-average styling skills or magical hair – instead, it’s the work of cleverly positioned hair clips, bands and pins.

Made popular by the resurgence of nostalgic 90s and 00s hairstyles, these accessories are versatile in their use, with many suitable for multiple hair types and lengths. From butterfly clips to hair beads, banana clips and more, there’s been a noticeable shift towards accessories in a big way.