All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take your pick from our curated selection of the best hair accessories that work with your summer wardrobe.
You know those effortlessly chic up-dos and hairstyles currently floating around Instagram and TikTok? Well, they’re not the result of above-average styling skills or magical hair – instead, it’s the work of cleverly positioned hair clips, bands and pins.
Made popular by the resurgence of nostalgic 90s and 00s hairstyles, these accessories are versatile in their use, with many suitable for multiple hair types and lengths. From butterfly clips to hair beads, banana clips and more, there’s been a noticeable shift towards accessories in a big way.
Whether your penchant for seasonal hair accessories favours flair over subtlety (or vice versa), or you are simply looking for a finishing touch to a special occasion outfit – consider this your edit to pick over and pick from. Read on.
Best hair accessories: clips
Crafted from plant-based cellulose, this eco-friendly hairclip is a durable, low-impact, organic option to secure your hair away from your face.
Shop HoneyLux Acetate Round Claw Clip at Wolf and Badger, £34
As blue as the Mediterranean, this claw clip is decorated with resin flowers with rhinestone centres.
This larger-sized claw will hold thick, long or voluminous hair in place with one handy clip.
A double-grip claw, I see this being my star of the summer. It’s bright, bold, wonderfully marbled and works just as well for half-up styles as whole-head dos.
A sweet, fairy-like accessory for summer, this oversized butterfly claw clip feels like a joyful addition to your summer hair roster.
Designed with longer teeth, this claw clip digs into the hair to secure both thick and fine strands.
A real statement piece, this fan-shaped hair clip would look beautiful on a bride or as part of your wedding guest get-up.
Low-key and versatile, these transluscent matte banana clips bring together the hair in a non-damaging, non-shortening way.
Channel the 00s with a looped claw clip that can hold a large amount of hair without becoming taut and uncomfortable.
Shop Kitcsch Recycled Plastic Large Loop Claw Clips at Cult Beauty, £6.70
Best hair accessories: headbands
A lined and rigid headband to dress up or down depending on the occasion, this Zara gem comes in two colours – a straw-like beige or muted fuchsia.
A romantic imagining of summer hair, this bridal headband is adorned with beautiful replica jasmine flowers.
Comfortable and elasticated, this satin slip-on headband is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and is available in a wide variety of prints
A classic, wide, tapered headband, the semi-transparent tortoiseshell design pairs with a wide variety of summer outfits and events.
Shop Sophie Buhai Bessette Tortoiseshell Acetate Headband at Net-A-Porter, £165
Best hair accessories: pins
Effortless and easy, the slightly curved shape of this pin makes it a cinch to secure your hair on the move.
A wide tooth comb to wear as decoration or to secure a style, the iridescent cloud pin is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.
A classic chignon pin designed for medium to thick mid-length hair.
Available in glossy black, tortoiseshell and light tortoiseshell, this elegant hair clip works well for casual or formal events that require a little more than your trusty everyday hair tie.
Main image: Stylist