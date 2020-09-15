Before we knew it, I was suddenly 22 and packing up a suitcase to move to New York for graduate school.

As the countdown began for my departure, I decided that I wanted a wig. Common sense would suggest that I’d go to a wig-maker, but instead I sat my mum down in front of a YouTube tutorial and handed her £300 worth of hair, a needle, thread and a wig cap. We spent days laughing at videos explaining the entire wig making process in under five minutes and her stressing out that I’d be going to another country with a second rate wig. And it was during this time that she’d recite her signature haircare recipes while I typed them into the notes on my phone as quickly as I could.

The next wave of our hair journey occurred a few years and it was a big one. I was 28, going through some sort of spiritual awakening: I’d just broken up with my boyfriend of seven years, stopped taking the pill and decided I wanted to shave all of my hair off. Not for dramatic effect, but to finally chop all of my relaxer off and go natural. Again, I weighed up going to a professional but I opted for the safety of being seated in-between my mum’s legs again. Especially as the rest of my life felt so uncertain.