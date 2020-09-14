In 2017, the first ever World Afro Day took place on 15 September. Since then, this special day has taken place to help little girls – and even women – feel positive about their natural hair.

The exact date isn’t a coincidence. Alongside striving for positive change, founder Michelle De Leon was infuriated when the state of Alabama in the United States passed a law allowing companies to deny jobs to people with dreadlocks. The law was passed on 15 September 2016 and one year later on the exact same date, De Leon’s hard work saw the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights endorse the first ever World Afro Day.

Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength. From achieving the a world record for the world’s largest hair education lesson in 2017 to the first live-streamed Big Hair Assembly, which reached 11,500 pupils from 100 schools across eight countries; World Afro Hair Day has smashed some groundbreaking milestones. This year is no different.