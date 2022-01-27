Y2K hair is officially cool again, featuring spiky buns, Barbie ponytails and zigzag partings
Lean into nostalgia with the five most popular Y2K hairstyles.
Here’s the thing, over the past two years a lot of our preferences have changed. Thanks in large part to the pandemic, the way we like to dress, sleep, date, and work have all undergone a radical transformation. Some have changed for the better, some not so much – if you’re still doomscrolling before bed, I’m right there with you. One collective coping mechanism has been to lean into nostalgic 00s memories – a halcyon time when our key concern was which Taylor Swift song most encapsulated our essence.
Over on TikTok, the #y2k hashtag has over 4.3 billion views. Yep, billion. There’s everything from make-up tutorials to hair how-tos, all featuring classic 00s tropes – diamantés, asymmetric shapes, bold highlights and spiky finishes. If you didn’t quite nail it the first time around, 2022 is your chance to perfect the 00s aesthetic.
Here, Salvatore Ierna, a hairstylist at London salon The Bohemians, breaks down the five most popular nostalgic styles flooding our feeds and for your pages. If you want to pair any of them with wrap-around tinted frameless sunglasses, we support you. Live your best 00s life.
- 1.
The spiky bun
“This look screams the 00s,” says Ierna. “Characterised by a high bun with an ultra-sleek finish, the spiky top knot has gained rapid popularity after being sported by Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.
“To get the look, begin by parting the hair sharply down the middle from your hairline to your nape, securing it into a neat ponytail with an elastic towards the top of the head. Next, make the sides sleek using either a spoolie or brush covered with hair spray or clear gel to smooth flyaways.
“Then, the lengths of the hair are twisted together and looped around the ponytail, with the ends pinned or tucked through the front of the hair elastic and left loose to fan out around the bun in spikes.
“How the ends are styled comes down to personal preference – some preferring straight spikes, others prefer to curl the ends into tight, springy ringlets. You can also choose to leave some front framing hairs down or tie all hair back like Rodrigo. A quick spritz of hairspray and you’re good to go.”
- 2.
Barbie Ponytail
“Loved by ponytail queen Ariana Grande, the Barbie ponytail is a high pony with curled strands, oftentimes with a swoop of side bangs swept across the forehead, too. The elegant yet whimsical updo can be dressed up or down and works for all hair types.
“First, section off any front-framing tendrils that you want to be left out of your ponytail. Then gather the rest of your hair and form it into a high pony, using two or three clear elastics, and a brush to smooth your hair back. Next, you can use straighteners or a curling wand to flick-curl the ends of your ponytail. Just make sure you’re curling in the same direction.”
- 3.
Baby Braids
“Baby braids are back and cuter than ever. They’re super easy to achieve and brighten up any hairstyle.
“Begin by parting the hair into a middle part. Next, section off two small pieces of hair from the fronts and braid. These can be loose fluffed out braids, or tight and tiny – whatever works for you. Secure with elastics and hairspray or texture paste to prevent from unravelling.”
- 4.
Bubble Braids
“Sported by Tessa Thompson, Gigi Hadid, Griff (above), and Doja Cat, bubble braids offer up a cool twist on simple ponytails or classic plaits and only take a few seconds to create.
“Start by tying your hair into a ponytail. Do a high ponytail if you want more of a sporty look, a mid-ponytail if you want a casual look, or a low ponytail if you want a sleeker look. Take another hair band and tie it a couple of inches further down your ponytail. Then using your fingers, tease the space between the first hairband and the second to loosen it into more of a bubble shape. Keep repeating these steps down your ponytail until you get toward the bottom, and voila.”
- 5.
Zigzag Partings
Main image: Getty