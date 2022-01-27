1.

“This look screams the 00s,” says Ierna. “Characterised by a high bun with an ultra-sleek finish, the spiky top knot has gained rapid popularity after being sported by Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

“To get the look, begin by parting the hair sharply down the middle from your hairline to your nape, securing it into a neat ponytail with an elastic towards the top of the head. Next, make the sides sleek using either a spoolie or brush covered with hair spray or clear gel to smooth flyaways.

“Then, the lengths of the hair are twisted together and looped around the ponytail, with the ends pinned or tucked through the front of the hair elastic and left loose to fan out around the bun in spikes.

“How the ends are styled comes down to personal preference – some preferring straight spikes, others prefer to curl the ends into tight, springy ringlets. You can also choose to leave some front framing hairs down or tie all hair back like Rodrigo. A quick spritz of hairspray and you’re good to go.”