“The Batman was good, but in my opinion, Zoë Kravitz’s multiple fringes stole the show”
Stuck for ideas on how to style your fringe? Glean some inspiration from Zoë Kravitz and her hardworking bangs.
Cutting in a fringe is no small business; it can immediately change the energy of a haircut and the appearance of your face. And, if you’re unfortunate enough not to love your new, shorter hair, it can feel like a long road until you’re able to tuck it behind your ear or subtly pin it back. Well, what if I told you it doesn’t have to be like that? That there are myriad other ways to switch up your bangs without resorting to copious hair spray and incredibly strong brushing.
Recently, Zoë Kravtiz (you might know her as “the coolest girl in the world” or Catwoman) and her fringe have been working double duty to show us the plethora of ways to style one. From her in-movie appearances to the multiple moments on The Batman press tour, a fringe has never performed harder or better. We’re talking cowlicks, asymmetric sweeps and French-girl fluff, not to mention a tougher take on the popular baby braids. It’s all happening. Here are the six ways ZK has styled her shorter strands that we’ll be recreating on the reg.
Cowlick
A simple but incredibly effective way to elevate a classic fringe, the negative space between the hair and the individual cowlick creates a statement style without cutting an entirely new shape. Reminiscent of the defined curls and ringlets of the 1920s, it feels somehow both cutting edge and timeless. Adore.
Asymmetric sweep
A choppy, Audrey Hepburn-style fringe will always be in fashion. Swept from a deep side-parting through to the opposite temple, it’s a punchy, stylised way to wear a traditional fringe.
Classic tuck
Zoë’s first in-movie appearance has her wearing a tough but chic one-length bob. Complete with a semi-faux fringe (a length of hair tucked behind one ear), the overall effect feels sleek, sophisticated and slightly school-esque.
Piecey pixie
Catwoman’s chosen hairstyle for the majority of the film, this short pixie cut was created by celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms. The fringe, which was accompanied by sweet, curled sideburns (much more aesthetic than they sound), lay high and short on the forehead, ending in piecey points.
Knotted baby braids
A key 2022 hair trend, Zoë’s knotted baby braids gave a classic style some added grit and texture. Plaited until halfway down, the fringe is then carefully knotted (tied with another length of hair) and left undone through the ends.
Fluffy tendrils
When in Paris, only low-maintenance, face-framing, perfectly blown tendrils will do. Seen during the French leg of The Batman press tour, it’s giving effortless glamour. We love.
Main image: Getty