I kept saying “a bit shorter” when she asked what length I wanted. You see, my hair had been through quite the journey in the pandemic – boredom led me to cut a fringe with a pair of nail scissors, I’d ended up with orange streaks after trying to fix my roots, and at one point it was such a mess that I looked like a cross between Rod Stewart and a lion.

That’s why I felt I deserved this: the most expensive cut and colour I’ve ever had. I left the salon with my pre-pandemic haircut – a bleached, blunt bob – and felt like my old self again. Actually, I felt like the old me but with Wonder Woman super powers.

So, of course I honoured the occasion by sharing a selfie (or two) on Instagram.