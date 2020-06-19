That said, lockdown measures are slowly beginning to ease up. All non-essential shops have opened up this month in an attempt to get the economy moving again, and next up it’s the turn of hairdressers and nail salons. Government guidance suggests that they should be able to open their doors from 4 July but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

As with everything, though, there will be measures in place to ensure social distancing is maintained, along with other changes to make sure they’re as safe as can be. According to hair stylist Charlotte Mensah, some of those changes in her west London salon will include fewer chairs and a limited number of people in at one time. Magazines will also be temporarily unavailable, and clients will have to wear their own masks and gloves in line with government expectations, while staff will be wearing masks and disposable aprons.