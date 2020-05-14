How one hair salon is preparing

As the days go by, more and more hair salon owners are beginning to put plans into place until they receive further guidance from the government. One owner doing this is Elena Lavagni, founder of Neville Hair & Beauty. Here, she outlines the steps the salon will be taking to ensure the safety of staff and customers when they open:

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following strict guidelines in order to protect the safety of clients and employees, which will be in effect during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and may be adjusted as necessary, and they will be reduced when it is safe to do so.

“In order to maintain a safe environment each client entering the salon will have their temperature taken using an infrared thermometer. Any client who has a temperature above 37.8 degrees will be sent home immediately and not allowed to return to the salon until they have no fever and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms.

“Before carrying out any services, all clients entering the salon will be asked the following questions: Have you had a cough? Have you had a fever? Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms within the past 14 days? Are you living with anyone who is sick or quarantined?

“We will be limiting the number of people in the salon. In order to practice social distancing, we will accept clients by appointment only. We will be running our schedule by telephonic or online scheduling only. We will also limit the number of persons in the waiting area in the salon. It is recommended that clients wait outside the salon until the hairdresser is ready to serve them.

“To limit the risk of infection there will be no kitchen service, so customers will be asked to bring their own food and beverages. To limit the risk of infection there will be no cloakroom service. Plastic bags will be provided for you to safeguard your belongings.