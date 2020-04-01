Beauty

Harry Berry shares the exfoliator she swears by, and it's under £40

Hanna Ibraheem
Halle Berry took to IGTV to break down her simple-yet-effective skincare routine - and she had some great facial tips, too.

Many celebrities are using their time in lockdown to create content for their social media channels, particularly around beauty routines. Miley Cyrus used her new Instagram Live talkshow, Brightminded, to discuss nail art and an attempt at cutting her own hair. Now, Halle Berry has used her IGTV series, Fitness Fridays, to share her skincare routine.

Berry posted an almost 6-minute long video taking her fans through her at-home facial, while completing each step on herself. The best part? It only consists of four steps.

“I love skincare,” Berry tells her fans in the video. “It’s been a big part of my regime since I was 16 years old.”

Explaining that she always completes her skincare routine twice a day, Berry says she starts her routine with a good cleanse, stressing to her audience that “it’s really important” and it should also be taken down the neck. A woman after our own hearts.

When it comes to cleansing, Berry tells viewers to be a bit more rigorous with their hands when applying cleanser and to work in an upwards motions. By applying pressure, you encourage lymphatic drainage while also improving blood circulation in your face. Berry uses a face brush to work the cleanser in more, but a facial massage is enough.

The stand-out product of the entire routine is Ole Henriksen’s Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, £35.90, which Berry uses to exfoliate her skin. Describing the formula’s scent as “eucalyptus-y”, she explains “It’s attacking all this dry, dead skin.” Taking the exfoliator down her neck, she adds, “It consistently stays one of my favourites.”

Ole-Henriksen-Pore-Balance-Facial-Sauna-Scrub

Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, £35.90

BUY NOW

To finish her routine, Berry uses a face mask - her favourite is SkinCeuticals’ B5 Hydrating Mask, £60 - and, effectively, begins to slap her fave to wake up her skin. Once it’s penetrated (“I let it sit for 15 minutes”), Berry applies Olga Lorencin’s Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum. Unfortunately, it seems like Olga Lorencin only ships to the U.S., but you can discover some of our favourite products with active ingredients here.

