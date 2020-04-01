Harry Berry shares the exfoliator she swears by, and it’s under £40

Many celebrities are using their time in lockdown to create content for their social media channels, particularly around beauty routines. Miley Cyrus used her new Instagram Live talkshow, Brightminded, to discuss nail art and an attempt at cutting her own hair. Now, Halle Berry has used her IGTV series, Fitness Fridays, to share her skincare routine.

Berry posted an almost 6-minute long video taking her fans through her at-home facial, while completing each step on herself. The best part? It only consists of four steps.

“I love skincare,” Berry tells her fans in the video. “It’s been a big part of my regime since I was 16 years old.”