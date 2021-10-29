Halloween make-up: 6 glam ideas to inspire you this October
Halloween make-up doesn’t necessarily have to be comical. Glean inspiration from these six spooky beauty looks.
Dressing up for Halloween isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, we understand that. From commercial face paint that irritates sensitive skin to finding fake blood in your hair the day after, there are a few good reasons to swerve a full-blown Halloween costume this year.
Fortunately, for those of us averse to the 31st, there are still ways to celebrate the spooky day without raiding the back of your cupboard. Whether you experiment with eyeshadow, draw dramatic shapes with liquid liner or opt for a chic Halloween manicure, we’ve rounded up six ideas to solve your Halloween beauty dilemmas.
Take Vanessa Hudgens and make-up artist Allan Avendaño’s lead with an eye-centric punk-inspired Halloween look. Increase the drama with a highly pigmented blush (you might need to apply more than you’re used to) that joins the eyelid with the cheekbone and temple. A thicker felt-pen type of liquid eyeliner will help to create those sharp, thick lines, too.
Jessica Rabbit is a fantastic option if you have an eyeshadow (specifically, a purple eyeshadow) you’ve been meaning to play with. The definitive semi-circle eye paired with a glossy red lip and voluminous side-parted hair will keep you on theme without raiding the costume cupboard.
Whether you choose to add beads or not, this bright, pastel butterfly is a sweet costume all by itself. Don’t forget to add a pop of a complementary colour inside the inner corner to complete the effect.
Or, if you prefer a butterfly-after-dark impression, apply press on gems to outline the shape in dark red and black tones and concentrate the eyeshadow around the inner corner of your eye. Finish the striking effect with a deep, matte red lip.
When has a super smoky eye ever not been theme appropriate? Never, that’s when. Try this glinting, glittery effect for a look that works whether it’s Halloween or not.