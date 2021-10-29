Dressing up for Halloween isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, we understand that. From commercial face paint that irritates sensitive skin to finding fake blood in your hair the day after, there are a few good reasons to swerve a full-blown Halloween costume this year.

Fortunately, for those of us averse to the 31st, there are still ways to celebrate the spooky day without raiding the back of your cupboard. Whether you experiment with eyeshadow, draw dramatic shapes with liquid liner or opt for a chic Halloween manicure, we’ve rounded up six ideas to solve your Halloween beauty dilemmas.