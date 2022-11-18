If you were one of the many who missed out on tickets to see the performing phenomenon that is Harry Styles, allow us to soothe your sorrows just a little bit. This month, Styles’s beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to open its doors in central London, replete with merch, nail polish, skincare and cosmetics galore.

From Pleasing-branded sweatshirts to aesthetically designed shops (in partnership with American Express), the pop-ups will run for a month, starting at the end of November. Read on for everything you need to know and how to attend.