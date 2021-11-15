In case you missed it Harry Styles has finally gone public with his long-anticipated launch, Pleasing. The beauty brand (registered and rubber-stamped by Companies House on 25 May 2021) first made waves six months ago, kickstarting rumblings the singer was set to launch his own cosmetic line.

Well, almost half a year later, we have news: Pleasing has launched with an Instagram account (@pleasing) and website, with excited users able to pre-order via sign-up.

Plus, we can finally confirm Pleasing’s first product drop: a joyful four-part range of shimmering nail polishes (black, white, pink and translucent), a pearlescent illuminating serum and a double-ended cooling eye gel and matte lip oil.