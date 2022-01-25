It’s clear from my Instagram feed that heart nail designs have officially crossed the divide. No longer the fodder of 14 February only, micro-hearts, nano-hearts, liquid hearts, you-name-it-hearts, have been regularly popping up all over social media since late last year.

Before the classic “Valentine’s Day nails are naff” refrain kicks in, give me five minutes to change your mind. Because that’s outdated thinking, and we left doing that in 2021. So, if you’ve come across the aesthetic heart-shaped nail designs and want to learn more or you just like being proved wrong, allow me to show you the subtle, striking, and abstract options out there.