Heartbreaking illustrations depict how fathers-to-be struggle to deal with miscarriage

The Miscarriage Association and University College London have created a series of illustrations to try and raise awareness of how painful a miscarriage can be for partners of expectant women.

The organisations are trying to highlight that, while the focus is often on the woman who has lost the child, there can be a lack of understanding that a partner is also experiencing similar emotions.

According to the MA's research, before the miscarriage "the majority of partners said they felt ‘happy’, ‘excited’, ‘thrilled’ or ‘delighted’ about the pregnancy. 55% had already picked a name for their baby, over half had read a pregnancy book and a third read parenting books too".

However, after a miscarriage, many partners didn't let their emotions show "for fear of upsetting her more or saying the wrong thing. Those who did share their feelings often found that it helped them both through their loss".

More than that, partners were often not asked how they were doing by the friends or family, and all the focus was on the woman.

Here, these graphics depict just how hard the significant other can also find the process of miscarriage, with quotes from the partners affected. Although they don't have the same physical experiences, the emotions are much the same.

Created by acclaimed artist Kate Evans, the brave images are utterly heartbreaking. Kate also depicted her own miscarriage in illustrations she titled 'Unravelling' back in 2013, which you can see here.

You can get support and advice on miscarriages from The Miscarriage Association here.