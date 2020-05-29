Beauty

Summer beauty: the ultimate guide to battling a heatwave

Posted by
Anya Saund
Published

Here are the products that will help you keep your cool during the heatwave.

Even though we’re in lockdown, getting a dose of sunlight is still important. Not only does it increase our vitamin D and serotonin levels, the sun’s rays also help with inflammation on the skin. And, it is possible that you can protect your skin from damage while also getting the glowing skin you envisage for summer. 

From foundation to humidity-proofing hair sprays, we’ve pulled together our favourite sweat-combatting products to help you navigate the heatwave…

  • The SPF

    Bobbi-Brown-Primer-Plus-Protection-SPF-50-tube

    Bobbi Brown Primer Plus Protection SPF 50, £24.50

    Bobbi Brown has answered all of our prayers and bottled them up. This product is an SPF and primer incorporated into one product to make sure your make-up does not budge all day, despite the irritating droplets of sweat on your forehead.

    £24.50, Look Fantastic

    buy now

  • The moisturiser

    Clinique-Dramatically-Different-Hydrating-Jelly-Anti-Pollution

    Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly Anti-Pollution, £31

    In roasting temperatures, you should try to avoid all forms of skin-suffocating moisturisers. So, we suggest that you opt for a hydrating jelly instead. This product’s jelly texture glides easily onto skin, leaving it feeling smooth and clean, rather than sticky and shiny. To make it even better, it has anti-pollution technology – perfect for all city-goers.

    £31, Clinique

    buy now

  • The foundation

    Dior-Backstage-Face-and-Body-Foundation

    Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation, £29.50

    Having a foundation that won’t melt as soon as you step outside is key to your make-up lasting all day. Available in 40 shades, this extra resilient foundation, created by Dior’s very own creative and image director Peter Phillips, was made to meet the high demands of the catwalk and is perfect for battling high temperatures.

    £29.50, Dior

    buy now

  • The setting powder

    Laura-Mercier-Universal-Loose-Setting-Powder

    Laura Mercier Universal Loose Setting Powder, £32

    This cult favourite is perfect for the warm weather to lock your make-up in place. Apply it in thin layers to avoid it caking up on skin, and focus particular attention on areas where you sweat more, like your forehead. 

    £32, John Lewis

    buy now

  • The concealer

    Glossier-Stretch-Concealer

    Glossier Stretch Concealer, £15

    With this cult brand’s concealer, it is all in the name. The formula “stretches” like elastic and will not crease or cake under your eyes. Available in 12 shades, it’s also extremely buildable and doesn’t slide around your face, making it the perfect concealer for summer. 

    £15, Glossier

    buy now

  • The hair spray for humidity

    Living-Proof-No-Frizz-Humidity-Shield

    Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield, £22.46

    As soon as heat creeps around the corner, it’s a struggle to tame our hair – no matter how much we brush it. However, this award-winning Living Proof shield is a holy grail product during the summer months. Not only does it work to cast a shield against humidity, it also protects your hair against damage from UV rays.

    Currently £22.46 + £6.98 delivery (from US), Amazon

    buy now

  • The make-up setting spray

    Urban-Decay-All-Nighter-Long-Lasting-Setting-Spray

    Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Setting Spray, £26

    A favourite for all beauty fans, this setting spray is perfect for all sweaty scenarios. As well as prolonging make-up, the formula is very lightweight and doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy.

    £26, Urban Decay

    buy now

  • The blush

    Tarte-Amazonian-Clay-12-hour-Blush-

    Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush, £25

    Blush is an easy way to achieve that fresh-faced glow we all desire. This award-winning tarte blush lasts for 12 hours, and will still look silky and smooth even when you get home after a long sweaty day.

    £25, Tarte

    buy now

  • The liquid lipstick

    Stila-Cosmetics-Stay-all-Day-Liquid-Lipstick

    Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, £17

    On sweltering days, we’re constantly drinking from our water bottles – so, we need a lipstick that doesn’t get washed away after our first sip. This Stila lipstick is not only moisturising, it also leaves your lips with a vibrant flush of colour that lasts all day. Choose from 11 shades. 

    £17, Look Fantastic

    buy now

  • The Mascara

    Too-Faced-Better-Than-Sex-Waterproof-Mascara-

    Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, £22

    This mascara tube is very popular among beauty fans for a reason. As well as giving your lashes volume and length, it’s waterproof, too, meaning that no level of sweat can leave you with panda eyes.

    £22, Selfridges

    buy now

  • The eyelid primer

    Bare-Minerals-Prime-Time-Eyelid-Primer

    Bare Minerals Prime Time Eyelid Primer, £18

    If you want to experiment with summery eye looks this summer, don’t let the heat stop you. This Bare Minerals Eyelid Primer combats excess oil and keeps your eyeshadow in place all day long, and prevents it from creasing. 

    £18, Bare Minerals

    buy now

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Author

Anya Saund

