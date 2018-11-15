Why do we carry around such heavy make-up bags?

Ah, the humble make-up bag. Despite being slightly worse for wear (those grimy foundation fingerprints appear out of nowhere, don’t they?), it’s crammed full of products – some you haven’t used for years – and goes everywhere with you. You know, just in case.

A surprise Monday afternoon board presentation? It’s there for you. A hasty application on your Wednesday morning commute after pressing snooze one too many times? It’s there for you. Friday night post-work drinks? Yep, it’s there for you then, too. In this age of hot-desking, keeping a few select products in your desk drawer just isn’t feasible – plus you never know when you’ll need that yellow eyeshadow.

And this arsenal isn’t a carefully edited version of your everyday make-up bag, either. It’s everything you own crammed into one bulging vessel that’s carted from home to the office to the bar and back again. We know, because we do it, too.