If there’s one product we continually stress the importance of in beauty – it’s SPF. So, the question becomes where on Earth should we start? With a plethora of formulas out there, how do we narrow down the products that tick all the boxes: non-sticky, lightweight, can be worn under make-up or alone and gives the maximum protection against the sun’s rays. Here’s where vegan SPF brand Hello Sunday comes in.

Ever since Hello Sunday launched in 2021, it’s garnered a cult following for its water-based formulas and products that can be used in almost every part of your skincare routine and also protect from blue light and pollution.