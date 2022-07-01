All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for SPF50, SPF30 and generally great skincare to add to your summer skincare routine? Here, Stylist runs through the entire collection from SPF-centric brand Hello Sunday that you’ll want on your bathroom cabinet.
If there’s one product we continually stress the importance of in beauty – it’s SPF. So, the question becomes where on Earth should we start? With a plethora of formulas out there, how do we narrow down the products that tick all the boxes: non-sticky, lightweight, can be worn under make-up or alone and gives the maximum protection against the sun’s rays. Here’s where vegan SPF brand Hello Sunday comes in.
Ever since Hello Sunday launched in 2021, it’s garnered a cult following for its water-based formulas and products that can be used in almost every part of your skincare routine and also protect from blue light and pollution.
This month, they’ve ventured further into the world of skincare, expanding its offering with five new products, including an eye cream with SPF50, a face mist with SPF30, a matte sebum control moisturiser with SPF50, a vitamin D-enriched glow face mask and self-tan drops for a brighter complexion.
Below, we run through the latest skincare launches, ready to slot into your summer routine, as well as the existing SPF products that have become industry and beauty fan favourites.
Scroll down to find your next SPF beauty buys for your summer…
Hello Sunday The One For Your Eyes Eye Cream SPF50Packing a host of hydrating and firming ingredients from peptides to plant-based wheat protein for the skin under your eyes. The plus? It has an impressive SPF50.
Shop Hello Sunday The One For Your Eyes Eye Cream SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The Retouch One Face Mist SPF30A hydrating face mist with amino acid carnosine that helps to protect against blue light and environmental damage – whenever you’re in need of an SPF that isn’t messy on your holidays, look to this mist.
Shop Hello Sunday The Retouch One Face Mist SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The Matte One Sebum Control Fluid SPF50Those with oily and acne-prone skin will be able to benefit from this matte-finish moisturiser blended with soothing CBD.
Shop Hello Sunday The Matte One Sebum Control Fluid SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £18
Hello Sunday The Recovery One Glow Face MaskOn those days where you feel like your skin is in need of a major overhaul, this glow face mask contains hydrating and brightening oat prebiotics as well as nourishing vitamin D and vitamin E to help keep skin hydrated.
Shop Hello Sunday The Recovery One Glow Face Mask at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The Self-Tan One Sun-Kissed DropsIf you’re looking for healthy-looking, sun-kissed skin this summer without having a routine that’s extensive, consult these self-tan drops infused with brightening vitamin C.
Shop Hello Sunday The Self-Tan One Sun-Kissed Drops at Cult Beauty, £20
Hello Sunday The One For Your Hands Hand Cream SPF30It might not be your first thought, but it should be up there – your hands need SPF as much as your face. With a nourishing formula and a subtle citrus scent thanks to the lime, geranium and mint infused into the formula, this will become an in-office desk regular.
Shop Hello Sunday The One For Your Hands Hand Cream SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £9
Hello Sunday The Everyday One Face Moisturiser SPF50If it’s a trusty moisturiser with SPF50 you’re after, this water-based formula is great for everyday, whether under make-up or worn alone.
Shop Hello Sunday The Everyday One Face Moisturiser SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The Take-Out One Invisible Sun Stick SPF30If you can’t be bothered with liquid formulas this summer, look to this easy, practical sun stick that protects against UVA and UVB rays as well as hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid. Fuss-free skincare? We think so.
Shop Hello Sunday The Take-Out One Invisible Sun Stick SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £15
Hello Sunday The Everyday One Face Moisturiser SPF30When you’re looking for a daily moisturiser that’s lightweight, yet still has the expected protection of SPF30, this will do the job.
Shop Hello Sunday The Everyday One Face Moisturiser SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The One That's Got It All Sun Primer SPF50If you’re looking for a make-up primer that also happens to contain nourishing skincare ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, algae and soybean oil, this is the clear primer of dreams.
Shop Hello Sunday The One That’s Got It All Sun Primer SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £20
Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips Fragrance Free Clear Lip Balm SPF50Whether you have lips are particularly sensitive to balm formulas or not, this fragrance-free clear balm is a crowd pleaser – and also an SPF50.
Shop Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips Fragrance Free Clear Lip Balm SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £5
Hello Sunday The Essential One Body Cream SPF30This gel-cream body sunscreen has an uplifting lime, geranium and mint scent that you’ll find hard not to keep slathering on throughout the day.
Shop Hello Sunday The Essential One Body Cream SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £16
Hello Sunday The One That's A Serum Face Drops SPF45A firm favourite among beauty obsessives, this serum is featherweight and an impressive SPF45. What’s not to love?
Shop Hello Sunday The One That’s A Serum Face Drops SPF45 at Boots, £20
Hello Sunday The Mineral One Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF50If chemical sunscreen isn’t your thing, Hello Sunday’s mineral option is on the case. With ingredients including soothing zinc oxide and titanium, it’s great for sensitive skin.
Shop Hello Sunday The Mineral One Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF50 at Boots, £20
Images: Cult Beauty / Hello Sunday