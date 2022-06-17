It’s finally that time of year again. Sunshine and a deliberately worded OOO message are only a few days/weeks away. It’s vacation time, people!

If, like us, you’re stretching your travel muscles after two years of pandemic chaos, there’s a slightly frenetic feeling that accompanies packing for said holiday. Where before you might have thrown a few things in a bag and trusted that it’ll all work out, it now feels prudent to pack it all – just in case.

An approach that’ll probably land you on the wrong side of an airline steward or heavy baggage alert, we thought it would be helpful to share the hair, skincare and make-up gems the Stylist beauty team never leaves at home.