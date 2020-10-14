How to choose the right home hair-dye colour

The cinnamon highlights that look amazing on Jessica Alba’s skin tone might not have the same desired effect on you, which is why it pays to take your skin tone into consideration when cherry-picking a colour.

Those with warmer skin tones suit rich golden browns, honey blonde and caramel tones, while platinum blonde, ash blonde and jewel tones complement cooler skin - but that’s not to say that those rules strictly apply. If in doubt as to whether a colour will suit you, consider trying it on with a wig or do some social media research to find others that look like you rocking your desired hue.

Still finding it difficult? Look to the Josh Wood Colour range. Renowned colourist Josh might be unable to take your call himself, but hold the line, because he’s employed a digital consultation chatbot instead. Answer a few quick questions and within minutes you’ll get a prescriptive guide to the shades and products you need in your life. Genius.