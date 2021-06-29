Jessica Alba
Honey blonde hair: 21 pictures to take to the hairdresser, immediately

Looking for a hair colour update? You’ve come to the right place. These 21 celebrities will have you booking in for honey blonde highlights immediately. 

Whether you’re naturally dark, red or fair, honey blonde hair is a shade that works on pretty much everyone.

Why? Unlike platinum blonde, which strips almost all of the pigment out of the hair in order to reach its icy hue, honey blonde leaves behind a sun-kissed warmth, which means it’s both easier to achieve and pull off.

But if you’re not quite sure whether honey blonde hair is the shade for you, let us help. We’ve rounded up 21 celebrities who have all tried out variants of the shade at one stage or another.

There’s highlights, ombre, balayage and full tint. From the lightest of blondes to the warmest caramel, here are all the honey blonde hair pictures to inspire your next salon visit. 

  • Beyoncé

    Beyonce with honey blonde hair gallery

    Beyoncé ’s ultra-fine honey blonde highlights blend seamlessly with her roots. 

  • Emma Roberts

    Emma Roberts with honey blonde hair

    Emma Roberts changes up her hair a LOT. However, her honey blonde look at the 2018 Vanity Fair party remains one of our all time favourites. 

  • Lauren Conrad

    Lauren Conrad with honey blonde hair

    Lauren Conrad’s the queen of beachy blonde. Here, her roots are kept darker, fading into her honey blonde highlights.

  • Taraji P Henson

    Taraji P Henson with honey blonde hair

    Taraji P Henson’s gorgeous honey blonde curls are the stuff of dreams. 

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with honey blonde hair

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s subtle blonde balayage is perfect for any natural dark ash-blondes wanting a warm hair update. 

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively with honey blonde hair

    Blake Lively’s gorgeous curls show off her multi-dimensional honey blonde highlights perfectly. 

  • Karlie Kloss

    Karlie Kloss with honey blonde hair

    Karlie Kloss often switches between honey blonde and platinum. We love her slightly warmer highlights here.

  • Jourdan Dunn

    Jourdan Dunn with honey blonde hair

    Jourdan Dunn’s stint of honey blonde hair back in 2016 remains one of our all time favourite balayage looks. 

  • Hailey Bieber

    Hailey Bieber with honey blonde hair

    Want to warm up your blonde without darkening the colour? Ask for buttery, creamy highlights like Hailey Bieber’s. 

  • Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts with honey blonde hair

    Julia Roberts’ warm blonde is a super flattering shade. 

  • Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba with honey blonde hair

    Jessica Alba’s super subtle honey blonde highlights add definition to her brunette hair. 

  • Gisele Bündchen

    Gisele Bündchen with honey blonde hair

    Gisele Bündchen turned up to the 2019 MET Gala swishing a mane of honey blonde hair behind her. 

  • Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid with honey blonde hair

    Gigi Hadid ditched her baby blonde for a more natural honey blonde hue. 

  • Shay Mitchell

    Shay Mitchell with honey blonde hair

    Perfect for brunettes wanting a hint of colour, Shay Mitchell’s caramel balayage lifts the tone of her whole hair. 

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston with honey blonde hair

    Jennifer Aniston’s honey blonde shade is perfect for natural-looking, sun-kissed highlights.

  • Ciara

    Ciara with honey blonde hair

    Ciara turned up to the 2016 ESPY Awards with a gorgeous full head of honey blonde highlights, and we’re still thinking about now, years later. 

  • Kate Bosworth

    Kate Bosworth with honey blonde hair

    Kate Bosworth’s honey blonde tone is perfect for natural blondes. 

  • Sienna Miller

    Sienna Miller with honey blonde hair

    Sienna Miller switches up her blonde often, but we love this honey blonde shade.

  • Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie with honey blonde hair

    Margot Robbie’s darker blonde hue is perfect for natural blondes and brunettes. 

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez with honey blonde hair

    Jennifer Lopez’s highlights get gradually lighter from the roots, keeping her look natural.

  • Winnie Harlow

    Winnie Harlow with honey blonde hair

    Winnie Harlow proves that blonde hair can still have mega shine. 

