Whether you’re naturally dark, red or fair, honey blonde hair is a shade that works on pretty much everyone.

Why? Unlike platinum blonde, which strips almost all of the pigment out of the hair in order to reach its icy hue, honey blonde leaves behind a sun-kissed warmth, which means it’s both easier to achieve and pull off.

But if you’re not quite sure whether honey blonde hair is the shade for you, let us help. We’ve rounded up 21 celebrities who have all tried out variants of the shade at one stage or another.

There’s highlights, ombre, balayage and full tint. From the lightest of blondes to the warmest caramel, here are all the honey blonde hair pictures to inspire your next salon visit.