Hair removal is obviously a very personal choice (no pressure or judgment, either way) but if you do choose to get rid, there are a few different options.

Shaving is great, but it requires weekly upkeep and can result in rashes and ingrown hairs. Then there’s sugaring – the natural, less-painful alternative to waxing. And, of course, there’s the failsafe wax – a method that’s been relied upon for years to ensure your skin is completely hair-free.

If you’re going away on holiday this summer, you’ve probably wondered when the optimum time is to either book a wax or DIY one at home. After all, there are a few factors to consider: when will your hair start to grow back? Will you have a reaction that needs to settle down? Is your skin more sensitive to the sun post-wax?