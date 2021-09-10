This is exactly how long it takes to see results from your skincare

When it comes to beauty (or, let’s be honest, most things in life), we’re an impatient nation. We’ve become accustomed to instant results – whether it’s same-day deliveries or a quick-fix facial – we don’t really want to wait around for the things we want.

But skincare is one of those things where instant results aren’t always possible. In fact, it can take days, weeks or even months to see the best results.

So how do you know if your skincare routine is actually working or whether it’s time to pack in the peptides and reach for a stronger serum? We asked three skin experts to reveal how long certain ingredients actually take to work on our skin – so that you can bear this in mind, next time you’re waiting and wondering whether your skincare is actually working.