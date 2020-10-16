We all know that cleaning your makeup brushes is a must if you want to keep your skin (and tools) bacteria free but somehow, our hairbrushes seem to have been left out of the conversation. It makes sense if you think about it. You’ve just freshly washed and conditioned your hair but then you pick up your hairbrush that you’ve used circa 320 times already this year and comb it through your nice clean locks… there’s bound to be some bacteria in there, right?

According to a study conducted by the researchers at the University of Arizona, it turns out that hairbrushes are commonly the worst breeding ground for bacteria. In fact, they contain around 3500 colonies of bacteria per square inch. Gross.