should-you-apply-foundation-or-concealer-first

So we spoke to Bobbi Brown senior pro artist Warren Dowdall and MAC Cosmetics’ senior artist Debbie Finnegan to find out their preferences, along with their top tips when it comes to choosing the right shade of concealer and how to make sure you’re using it to its full advantage.

Is it best to apply foundation or concealer first?

“It depends on the area you’re trying to conceal,” says Dowdall. “I always start by correcting and concealing the under eye area. I never apply foundation there because it’s such a thin skin that foundation can look heavy and settle in any fine dehydration lines.”

“For most people, it’s the darkness under eye that makes you feel and look tired, so tackling that area first means skin looks fresher and it’s less tempting to apply too much foundation on the rest of the face.”

“When it comes to blemishes or hyperpigmentation, it’s best to apply concealer after foundation, applying it exactly where it’s needed for a natural-looking finish,” he explains.