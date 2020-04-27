“When I apply mascara, I think about my hands,” he explains to Stylist.co.uk. “Spread your fingers out – this is how your lashes should look.

“Your little finger is your tear duct, your ring, middle and index fingers are the centre of your lashes and your thumb is the outer corner. So when applying mascara, you need to take your lashes into these directions.”

To do this, Espinal recommends following three steps. “On the the inner corners, push your wand inwards, in the centre sweep upwards and on the outer corners, push your lashes outwards.

“Doing this fans out your lashes and accentuates the natural shape of your eye, making you look more awake.”

Feeling inspired to give it a go? Here’s some of our favourite mascara that will swoop your lashes into place and help it look like you got a good night’s sleep on your next Zoom call…