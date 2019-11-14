Beauty

Here’s how to make your blow-dry last for days, according to a hairdresser

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
how-to-make-blowdry-last-longer

Struggle to achieve a salon-worthy blow-dry at home? Read this…

We’ve all been there. No matter how closely you study your hairstylist, it’s almost impossible to re-create a salon-worthy blow-dry at home. But, according to one hairdresser, the answer could lie in one thing: a good styling product.

When you’ve just had your hair styled it probably feels counter-intuitive to add more product, but it can make all the difference if you want a longer-lasting blow-dry. “Don’t be afraid of styling products,” says Larry King, hairdresser and founder of Larry King salon. “It’s easy to think you just want your hair to feel clean, but adding a good hold product will make a huge difference to how long your blow-dry lasts.”

Of course, we all have to wash our hair post-salon at some point and once you do, there are certain steps that can make it a (literal) breeze. When it comes to tools, King recommends investing in a good hairdryer and always using the nozzle that comes with it as “it gives you much more control over the speed and direction of the air”.

blowdry-hair-with-round-brush
Using a round brush with a vented barrel speeds up drying time

You may also like

These innovative hairdryers will save you a lot of money on blowdries

Using a good quality round brush (look for one with static-free bristles and a vented barrel to speed up drying time), start drying at the front of your hair. It’s the part you want to look best and if you start drying from the back your arms will tire out by the time you get to the front, King explains.

If you have curly hair, it’s a whole different ball game. “Tip your head upside down and add soft-hold mousse to soaking wet hair, then a gentle squeeze of curl cream,” says King. Use a diffuser on a high heat and low speed to set your curls. “You are only setting the curl with your dryer,” says King. “Try not to touch it too much during drying. Once it’s completely dry, you can start to shake it out and move it into the style you want.”

how-to-blowdry-curly-hair
Using a diffuser helps to set curls

When you’re blow-drying your hair, it’s also important to focus on adding bounce and lift back into your hairstyle. “Blow-dry your hair upside down using a hairdryer to add volume directly from the root,” says Adam Reed, hairstylist and GHD global ambassador. “Once you have enough volume, spray the roots with dry volumising spray and finish with a blast of cold air to cool the hair quickly.” This quick gust also helps rebuild the hair’s internal bonds (which are broken down by intense heat) and seal your style in place. It’s particularly effective if you’ve got curly hair.

Another way to boost volume is to tackle any layers that are growing out. When they’re cut in, layers are an easy way to add instant volume to hair, but as they grow they can become straggly and limp.

Thankfully, it’s easy to blend layers back in yourself by adding some texture when styling your hair. “Try out different tongs,” says Reed. “I love using a large-barrelled tong for soft waves to create kinks and bends.”

Once you’ve styled your hair, use a dry texturising spray through the roots and ends to enhance the texture and add extra lift.

You may also like

How to master the at-home blow-dry

The tools

  • GHD Soft Curl Tong, £129

    ghd-curve-soft-curl-tong
    BUY NOW

  • Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, £21

    Living-Proof-Full_Dry-Volume-Blast-HR
    BUY NOW

  • Redken Ringlet Shape-Perfecting Lotion,£14.55

    Redken-CURVACEOUS-RINGLET
    BUY NOW

  • Dyson Supersonic, £299.99

    Supersonic-hair-dryer-graphics_2016_image-43
    BUY NOW

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hanna Ibraheem

Recommended by Hanna Ibraheem

Beauty

These innovative hairdryers will save you a lot of money on blowdries

They're as advanced as your smartphone

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

“I used this hair tool once, and five people asked me if I’d had a blowdry”

It only took five minutes to use it

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

“I'm rubbish at styling my hair but I tried the Dyson AirWrap – this is what happened”

Spoiler: I liked it

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

The best hair mousse for swishy - not sticky - curly hair

I’m a convert.

Posted by
Shannon Peter
Published
Stylist Daily