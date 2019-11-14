Here’s how to make your blow-dry last for days, according to a hairdresser
- Hanna Ibraheem
Struggle to achieve a salon-worthy blow-dry at home? Read this…
We’ve all been there. No matter how closely you study your hairstylist, it’s almost impossible to re-create a salon-worthy blow-dry at home. But, according to one hairdresser, the answer could lie in one thing: a good styling product.
When you’ve just had your hair styled it probably feels counter-intuitive to add more product, but it can make all the difference if you want a longer-lasting blow-dry. “Don’t be afraid of styling products,” says Larry King, hairdresser and founder of Larry King salon. “It’s easy to think you just want your hair to feel clean, but adding a good hold product will make a huge difference to how long your blow-dry lasts.”
Of course, we all have to wash our hair post-salon at some point and once you do, there are certain steps that can make it a (literal) breeze. When it comes to tools, King recommends investing in a good hairdryer and always using the nozzle that comes with it as “it gives you much more control over the speed and direction of the air”.
Using a good quality round brush (look for one with static-free bristles and a vented barrel to speed up drying time), start drying at the front of your hair. It’s the part you want to look best and if you start drying from the back your arms will tire out by the time you get to the front, King explains.
If you have curly hair, it’s a whole different ball game. “Tip your head upside down and add soft-hold mousse to soaking wet hair, then a gentle squeeze of curl cream,” says King. Use a diffuser on a high heat and low speed to set your curls. “You are only setting the curl with your dryer,” says King. “Try not to touch it too much during drying. Once it’s completely dry, you can start to shake it out and move it into the style you want.”
When you’re blow-drying your hair, it’s also important to focus on adding bounce and lift back into your hairstyle. “Blow-dry your hair upside down using a hairdryer to add volume directly from the root,” says Adam Reed, hairstylist and GHD global ambassador. “Once you have enough volume, spray the roots with dry volumising spray and finish with a blast of cold air to cool the hair quickly.” This quick gust also helps rebuild the hair’s internal bonds (which are broken down by intense heat) and seal your style in place. It’s particularly effective if you’ve got curly hair.
Another way to boost volume is to tackle any layers that are growing out. When they’re cut in, layers are an easy way to add instant volume to hair, but as they grow they can become straggly and limp.
Thankfully, it’s easy to blend layers back in yourself by adding some texture when styling your hair. “Try out different tongs,” says Reed. “I love using a large-barrelled tong for soft waves to create kinks and bends.”
Once you’ve styled your hair, use a dry texturising spray through the roots and ends to enhance the texture and add extra lift.
The tools
GHD Soft Curl Tong, £129
Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, £21
Redken Ringlet Shape-Perfecting Lotion,£14.55
Dyson Supersonic, £299.99
Main image: Getty