We’ve all been there. No matter how closely you study your hairstylist, it’s almost impossible to re-create a salon-worthy blow-dry at home. But, according to one hairdresser, the answer could lie in one thing: a good styling product.

When you’ve just had your hair styled it probably feels counter-intuitive to add more product, but it can make all the difference if you want a longer-lasting blow-dry. “Don’t be afraid of styling products,” says Larry King, hairdresser and founder of Larry King salon. “It’s easy to think you just want your hair to feel clean, but adding a good hold product will make a huge difference to how long your blow-dry lasts.”

Of course, we all have to wash our hair post-salon at some point and once you do, there are certain steps that can make it a (literal) breeze. When it comes to tools, King recommends investing in a good hairdryer and always using the nozzle that comes with it as “it gives you much more control over the speed and direction of the air”.