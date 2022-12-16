When it comes to Christmas make-up, we like to go all out. From bedazzled glitter eyeshadow to glow-giving body shimmers, this year it seems that party make-up is bigger and bolder than ever. And we’re not mad about it.

But, if you’re not one for all the glitz and glam – there is a festive make-up trend you’re still probably going to want to get on board with. It’s called ‘candlelit skin’ and it’s the natural-looking, dewy skin trend that’s sure to continue well into 2023.

Want to get in on the look? We asked celebrity make-up artist Monika Blunder everything there is to know about candlelit skin. Plus, we’ve rounded up the best products to use so that you can get the lit-from-within look at home. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…