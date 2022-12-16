candlelit skin

Candlelit skin is this festive season's glowiest make-up trend, here's how to get the look

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Celebrity make-up artist Monika Blunder reveals the secrets behind this festive season’s hottest make-up trend…

When it comes to Christmas make-up, we like to go all out. From bedazzled glitter eyeshadow to glow-giving body shimmers, this year it seems that party make-up is bigger and bolder than ever. And we’re not mad about it. 

But, if you’re not one for all the glitz and glam – there is a festive make-up trend you’re still probably going to want to get on board with. It’s called ‘candlelit skin’ and it’s the natural-looking, dewy skin trend that’s sure to continue well into 2023. 

Want to get in on the look? We asked celebrity make-up artist Monika Blunder everything there is to know about candlelit skin. Plus, we’ve rounded up the best products to use so that you can get the lit-from-within look at home. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

What is the candlelit skin trend?

“The candlelit glow trend is one of my favorites,” says celebrity make-up artist, Monika Blunder. “The goal is to make it look like you’re almost glowing from within.”

“In general, a lot of this look is achieved with skincare. Your make-up will only look as good as your skincare underneath.”

How to do candlelit skin like a pro

“For a radiant glow, I’ll layer skincare products starting first with a lightweight moisturiser all over, like the Undercover Créme I’ve created. I’ll follow that with a balm, salve or oil — something with a bit more slip and radiance. I love the Blue Cocoon from May Lindstrom, or the Vintners Daughter oil. This gives you a natural dewiness, which translates to a glow once you put make-up overtop.”

“For this trend, I’ll also apply a slightly shimmery product under my make-up, like the Versed Glow Drops, focusing it mostly on the high points of my face. I’ll do foundation, concealer and blush like normal (generally opting for cream or liquid products) and then to set, I’ll use a slightly luminous powder like the Hourglass Ambient Light Setting Powder. You don’t want anything sparkly, but a tiny bit of very fine shimmer will give you that candlelit glow.” 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article