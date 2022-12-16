All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Celebrity make-up artist Monika Blunder reveals the secrets behind this festive season’s hottest make-up trend…
When it comes to Christmas make-up, we like to go all out. From bedazzled glitter eyeshadow to glow-giving body shimmers, this year it seems that party make-up is bigger and bolder than ever. And we’re not mad about it.
But, if you’re not one for all the glitz and glam – there is a festive make-up trend you’re still probably going to want to get on board with. It’s called ‘candlelit skin’ and it’s the natural-looking, dewy skin trend that’s sure to continue well into 2023.
Want to get in on the look? We asked celebrity make-up artist Monika Blunder everything there is to know about candlelit skin. Plus, we’ve rounded up the best products to use so that you can get the lit-from-within look at home. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…
What is the candlelit skin trend?
“The candlelit glow trend is one of my favorites,” says celebrity make-up artist, Monika Blunder. “The goal is to make it look like you’re almost glowing from within.”
“In general, a lot of this look is achieved with skincare. Your make-up will only look as good as your skincare underneath.”
How to do candlelit skin like a pro
“For a radiant glow, I’ll layer skincare products starting first with a lightweight moisturiser all over, like the Undercover Créme I’ve created. I’ll follow that with a balm, salve or oil — something with a bit more slip and radiance. I love the Blue Cocoon from May Lindstrom, or the Vintners Daughter oil. This gives you a natural dewiness, which translates to a glow once you put make-up overtop.”
“For this trend, I’ll also apply a slightly shimmery product under my make-up, like the Versed Glow Drops, focusing it mostly on the high points of my face. I’ll do foundation, concealer and blush like normal (generally opting for cream or liquid products) and then to set, I’ll use a slightly luminous powder like the Hourglass Ambient Light Setting Powder. You don’t want anything sparkly, but a tiny bit of very fine shimmer will give you that candlelit glow.”
Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops
Add a couple of drops of this luminising serum highlighter under make-up to give your skin that candlelit glow.
Shop Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops Sheer Bronzed at Lookfantastic, £16.50
Makeup Revolution Highlight Reloaded
High-impact while still looking beautifully natural, this dewy glow highlighter leaves your complexion with a glass skin effect. Dust over the cheekbones, shoulders and decolletage for a healthy-looking boost.
Shop Makeup Revolution Highlight Reloaded at Lookfantastic, £4
Guerlain Parure Gold Skin 24H No-Transfer High Perfection Foundation
For a velvet-skin glow, this gorgeous foundation is the one. It has a matte finish, without looking flat. Instead, it leaves skin with a luminous sheen and is the perfect base for adding extra glow.
Shop Guerlain Parure Gold Skin 24H No-Transfer High Perfection Foundation at Lookfantastic, £65
ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow
It’s iconic for good reason – Prep-Set-Glow injects instant mirror-like shine to the skin with just one spritz. Mist over your complexion, decolletage and any limbs on show for a festive shimmer.
Monika Blunder Blundercover
This concealer-foundation hybrid is perfect for spot applying coverage without concealing your glow.
Vieve Skin Dew
For a glossy sheen under make-up, try Vieve Skin Dew. It’s enriched with hydrating ingredients like squalane and sunflower seed oil to ensure your make-up looks glowing and glossy, all night long.
MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Wrapped In Gold
This clever highlighter applies like a powder but melts into the skin like a liquid. It’s also got a gorgeous universally-flattering pink tone that adds a really subtle warming sheen on the skin.
Shop MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Wrapped In Gold at Lookfantastic, £32
Monika Blunder Undercover Face Crème
Formulated with nourishing oils and butters, plus arnica to help reduce redness, this gorgeous moisturiser leaves your skin glowing from within and perfectly prepped for make-up.
Monika Blunder Beauty Flush Cheek Tint in Salzburg
Create a flush of natural blush with these gorgeous cream blushers. They melt into the skin, leaving a glowing warmth from within.
Shop Monika Blunder Beauty Flush Cheek Tint in Salzburg at SpaceNK, £25
May Lindstrom Skin The Blue Cocoon Beauty Balm Concentrate
Made with a potent blend of blue tansy and camellia oils, this lightweight, silky formula delivers instant soothing relief to even the most troubled, sensitive skin – together with a gorgeous sheen that radiates as if from within.
Shop May Lindstrom Skin The Blue Cocoon Beauty Balm Concentrate at Lookfantastic, £174
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
Add a pop of candlelit glow to areas of your skin with this cult highlighter. Light-reflecting pearls ensure a luminous, soft-focus finish with no giveaway glitter.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand at Cult Beauty, £29
