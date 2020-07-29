Trichologist and founder and CEO of My Hair Doctor, Guy Parsons, says that a good quality hairbrush can last a lifetime, especially if you take great care of it. “As with most things, the cheaper the product, the poorer quality the technology or bristles will be, and this is a greater risk to your hair’s condition. Clean your brush, remove the hair build-up regularly and check the bristles for signs of wear and tear,” he says.

And how often you brush matters, too. If you’re doing it more than twice a day, it might be time to curb the habit. “While brushing your hair can be satisfying, it’s best kept to a minimum,” says Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley. Once a day is ample.

“Imagine what would happen if you brushed a wool sweater repeatedly – it would become frayed, split and damaged,” says Kingsley. “The same applies to your strands.”

Zoe Irwin, ghd’s UK ambassador, even says that over-brushing can damage your scalp as well as the hair follicle – and no-one wants fluffy ends or dandruff, right?

Here’s how to make sure you’re using the right tool for your hair type.