This is how to clean a Beautyblender or make-up sponge properly

Like washing your ordinary make-up brushes, there are various techniques for cleaning your BeautyBlender or make-up sponge. If you’re in a fix, baby shampoo will do the trick. Just massage in and keep squeezing so it disperses throughout then rinse with warm water until it runs clear. But if you really want to protect your precious tools, it’s worth investing in a targeted cleaner that’ll save you repeat buying sponges in the long run.

For a deep clean (that we should be doing every week), the brains behind the brand recommend their own BeautyBlender Cleanser Solid, £15 - as does Lisa Potter-Dixon, Head Makeup Artist and National Brow Artist for Benefit Cosmetics.

Just massage your sponge into the bar, working it into a lather. Then bounce it against the accompanying pink silicone pad with the butterfly facing out. The raised area will help dislodge any stubborn grime. Gently squeeze your sponge and rinse to remove excess cleanser and water. Despite the name, Obsession by Revolution Sanitising Solid Brush Cleaner, £8, works brilliantly on sponges, too.

If you prefer the idea of a liquid, go for BeautyBlender Liquid Blendercleanser, £16.