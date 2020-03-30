Earwax: it’s something we don’t really give much thought to. According to the NHS, earwax usually just falls out on its own. However, some people still attempt to clean out their ears at home on a regular basis – something all audiologists say we should try to avoid doing.

“General showering and hair washing may help to wash away the wax. Other than that, wax will generally work its way out of the ear canal naturally and not require additional intervention unless it becomes impacted,” Duncan Collet-Fenson, head audiologist and managing director of Aston Hearing.