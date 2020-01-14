Is facial massage a good idea?

“Massaging cleanser well into the skin can help to emulsify all the grease and provide a more thorough cleanse,” says Kluk. Ayodele agrees, adding that you’re doing your skin a disservice if you don’t incorporate massage of some description into your skincare routine.

“Facial massage helps to move waste and toxins to the lymph nodes, which ultimately leaves you with more radiant skin,” she explains. The increased blood flow also brings more oxygen and nutrients to the skin, which facial tools can help with – Disciple’s Firm Face Gua Sha, £25, works wonders used in sweeping motions, while the Sarah Chapman Facialift massager, £30, mimics the fast tapping and pinching motions used in her signature facial.

The best acid cleansers for all skin types

Using an acid-based cleanser two or three times a week helps slough away dead cells leaving skin looking brighter and clearer, but make sure you’re not leaving it on for longer than a couple of minutes. “I normally brush my teeth while I wait; it’s like an inbuilt timer,” says Ayodele.

To help clear blemishes, try Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser, £16; to brighten, Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser, £33, will do the job; and if you want to help smooth skin, incorporate MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Dual Action AHA Cleanser & Mask, £58, into your routine.

How long should it take to wash your face properly?

The time you take out of your day is also important; you should set aside around three minutes for cleansing every evening. “It takes one minute to remove the day’s grime and another two minutes to actually clean the skin,” says Ayodele. “You need to take time to massage the cleanser into your skin, taking it down to the base of your neck before rinsing off.” Use a flannel or a muslin cloth to gently remove the cleanser and then pat your face dry with a clean towel – never rub as it can aggravate your skin.