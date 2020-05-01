Have you debated changing your hair during lockdown? Maybe it’s cutting your own hair. Perhaps you’ve been inspired by Normal People’s Marianne and decided to give yourself a fringe. Or maybe you’re reaching for a bottle of hair dye to refresh your colour. But what about outgrown roots?

As the days tick by and our hair slowly grows, those with coloured hair will notice their natural colour peeking out at the roots. For some, it’s a time to embrace their natural hair colour but others are in search of ways to cover up their roots.