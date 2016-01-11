How to recreate the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes 2016
- Posted by
- Stylist Beauty Team
- Published
Last night’s 73rd Golden Globes ceremony may have been about celebrating the big winners in the film and television world, but as the stars stepped foot on the red carpet, we couldn’t help but spot some major hair and make-up inspiration.
From Olivia Wilde’s maroon-veiled eyes to Lily’s James’ softly waved hair, here’s the looks we’ll be giving a go (red carpet not necessary).
Lily James
Lily James' effortlessly tousled waves are the stuff 'dream hair' Pinterest boards are made of. And the key lies in the deconstruction. Once you've tonged the entire head of hair (wrapping the sections of hair in alternate directions will ensure it doesn't look too perfect), brush it out with a boar bristle brush (the natural bristles are great for reducing static) to create that soft uniform wave. A blast of texture spray at the roots will give hair lift and volume.
Hero product: Divine Thickening Mist, £35, Show Beauty (net-a-porter.com).
Olivia Wilde
When reaching for eye shadow, red tones might not be at the top of your list, but Olivia Wilde's maroon-veiled eyes prove red can be just as alluring as warm brown or smokey grey shades. The danger, however, is that red eyeshadow can exasperate any natural pinkness in the eye area. Invest in a super-strength under eye concealer to avoid looking like you're suffering from a miraculous case of mid-winter hay fever.
Hero Product: Tinted Eye Brightener, £21, Bobbi Brown (bobbibrown.co.uk).
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's hair was neatly swept back and braided at the nape of the neck. Simple and pretty in equal measure, it is understated enough to wear everyday. Just start by blowdrying your hair smooth with a barrel brush pulled tight with plenty of elbow grease. If you hair is textured or curly, run a straightening iron over it to tame any stubborn frizz before plaiting inch sections above the ear and pinning around the back of the head with small (i.e. easy to disguise) bobby pins.
Hero product: Japanese Grips Purple, £7 for 70, Session Kit (sessionkit.com).
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Teaming green eyeshadow with a green dress might sound like a recipe for beauty overkill but the soft wash of shimmering emerald was the perfect compliment to Jada Pinkett-Smith's gown and her chestnut eyes. Apply a powder formula with a soft fluffy brush that will blur the edges to keep the look the right side of subtle.
Hero Product: Eyeshadow in Night Porter, £18, NARS cosmetics (narscosmetics.co.uk).
Maria Menounos
You can achieve Maria Menounos' cascading halo braid on any hair texture, although thinner hair won't have the body to create such a thick braid. For the optimum amount of grip and hold, start on second-day hair and simply french plait from the parting, taking hair from as far back as the crown and securing at the nape of the neck with the rest of the hair in a low ponytail. Then take the end of a tail comb and tease small wispy bits out from the braid. If your hair is curly or textured, try straightening these flyaways for a more ethereal effect.
Hero product: Make Waves Creation Hairspray, £5.99, Tresemme (boots.com).
Eva Green
With her thick, dark hair tucked behind her ear, Eva Green's perfectly highlighted cheeks and statement lips took centre stage. Take your strobing weapon of choice (we're particular fans of a shimmery powder dusted on with a fluffy kabuki brush) and apply to the highest points of your face where the light naturally hits - the bridge of the nose, the cheekbones, the brow bone and across the forehead. Tomato-red suits fair skin tones like Eva's, but try a burnt red on medium skin, whereas rich, berry tones look great against darker skin.
Hero Product: Mineralize Skin Finish in Lightscapade, £24, Mac (maccosmetics.com).
Amy Schumer
The pulled-back sides of Amy Schumer's half-up hairstyle gave it a cool, slightly-boyish edge and with plenty of texture throughout the roots and lengths, it didn't look too polished or 'done'. To recreate, spray hair with plenty of texturising mist before shaking your head upside down to fully muss it up. Then pull back the side sections without brushing and pin at the back of the head, repeating with the top section. A spritz of lightweight hairspray will give it just enough hold without it becoming sticky.
Hero product: Quick Tease, £16.30, Redken (lookfantastic.com).
Viola Davis
Berry tones reappear season after season, but the most modern way to wear one is with a gloss finish, just as Viola Davis demonstrated last night. Simply apply your favourite currant-toned lipstick and finish with a layer of gloss in the same colour for a high pigment lacquer. For extra glamour, line eyes with a sparkle-flecked navy eyeliner or leave naked for something a little more understated.
Hero Product: Infallible Gloss in Forgive My Sin, £6.99, L'Oreal Paris (superdrug.com).
Lady Gaga
With her set curls, nude lips and luminous skin, Lady Gaga looked every part the demure beauty on her arrival at the award ceremony. But its her eyeliner that we're most desperate to recreate. Try tracing the edge of a spoon to get the perfect flick, but blend slightly at the edges with an eyeliner brush for a diffused, almost smokey finish. And fill the inner lash line with a pearl-toned pencil to make eyes appear wider and brighter.
Hero product: Double Wear Stay-in-Place Pencil in Pearl, £16.50, Estee Lauder (esteelauder.co.uk).
Alicia Vikander
It wouldn't be a Hollywood awards ceremony without a chignon, and the duty fell upon Alicia Vikander to sport a twisted up-do. The best product to get this much shine is mousse and thankfully, modern formulas don't leave hair crunchy. Massage a handful of mousse through side-parted hair and then twist the side sections to create coils of hair, pulling them towards the back of the head and twisting with the rest of the hair into a bun, secured with plenty of bobby pins.
Hero Product: Volume and Bounce Body Booster Mousse, £5.99, Charles Worthington (boots.com).