“I cut a new fringe with nail scissors during lockdown – this is what happened”

It’s week five of living on my own during quarantine. I walk from my bedroom to the bathroom, picking up the nail scissors on route. I look in the mirror, brush my hair over my face, pull out a few strands and… snip… snip… I am cutting a new fringe into my hair with zero hairdressing experience.

How did I get here?

I’ve never been adventurous when it comes to beauty, I just don’t have the creativity, patience or skill. But I was always a tiny bit more adventurous with my hair at school.