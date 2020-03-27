Cracks appeared in 2018, when I finally started playing around with dye and discovered actually, if with the help of leave-in conditioner and some love, my curls wouldn’t shrivel up and fall out at the mere sniff of some peroxide. For the first time I started to question if my iron-clad rules preventing hair experimentation might actually be made of far more flexible material.

So when struck with the sudden urge to do something drastic to my hair – like slice half of it off – last Sunday, I didn’t dismiss the thought straight away. In fact, the more I sat with the idea, the more it seemed like there would never be a better time to have a hack at it. A desperately-needed haircut had been indefinitely postponed, thanks to quarantine. The split ends I’d been holding at bay were threatening to overwhelm me, no matter how many hair masks I treated them to. Plus, if I ballsed up the snip, no-one bar my boyfriend and mates on Houseparty were going to see it. Optimum conditions.

Thus the decision was made to do it live. Of course, research was needed. First, I did a cursory check of what my hair grade (3A) could look like at a shorter length, via the very scientific Google Image search term “curly hair short”. Friends talked me out of immediately shearing the majority of it off and going full Kehlani, so instead I decided to start with a shoulder-length style and see how I felt. After all, I could always go shorter.