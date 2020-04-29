We’ve all thought about it. As the days and weeks tick by, our hair is only getting longer. While it’s best to wait for your hair salon to re-open, some of us may be itching for a trim to manage split ends and length.

“As professional I don’t recommend trimming hair at home,’ says James Johnson, celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow ambassador. “But if the need is there during lockdown, I would emphasise it is only a trim, not a full cut.

“You can always cut more if needed but once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

As well a healthy trim, Johnson suggests upping your haircare routine with leave-in treatments to nourish hair and prevent split ends.

“If you still need to grab scissors after these remedies, you can refresh hair with an easy, subtle trim.” Here, we asked hairdressers for their advice on cutting hair according to different hair lengths.