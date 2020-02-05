The truth about dark circles, puffiness and under-eye bags – and how to deal with them

You might have had a solid eight hours – the best sleep of your life, even – yet when you wake up those tell-tale signs of tiredness that suggest you’ve been up all night are still there.

Whether it’s constant puffiness that not even the coldest of jade rollers can shift, those circular shadows that take on a grey, almost purple, tinge or the hollows underneath your eyes that seem to get deeper every time you look in a mirror, you’re not the only one. These under-eye bugbears are cited as one of the most common skin complaints (and something the Stylist beauty team is constantly asked about) simply because looking exhausted – even when you’re not – isn’t fun.