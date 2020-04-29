The beauty industry is filled with legends – and high up in the ranks sits Anastasia Soare, founder of eponymous brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

A self-made billionaire, who emigrated to the United States from Romania in the 90s; Soare’s journey to cementing her position as an industry expert all began with one art teacher.

“Before emigrating to the United States, I studied in Romania, where I had the most incredible art teacher at school. One day, he said to me, ‘if you draw a portrait and you want to change the emotion, you change the eyebrows.’ You can make a picture look angry or surprised, just by adjusting the brows.”

“I also studied five years of technical design, so I think I was able to really understand the balance and proportions.”