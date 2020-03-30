One key way I’m using my skincare routine as a form of relaxation is through facial massage. I can feel tension building in my perma-frown and worry mounting in my clenched jaw, but boy does it feel good to work out any tight knots with my fingertips and knuckles.

However, when it comes to face massage, I’ll admit: I don’t really know what I’m doing. So I thought, why not ask an expert? I gave facialist Michaella Bolder a call via FaceTime, and asked her to walk me through seven easy facial massage moves we can all do from home.

“Facial massage reduces tension, boosts product efficacy, improves tone and texture of the skin, encourages circulation, and brings oxygen and nutrients to the surface of the skin,” explains Bolder.

All you need to do is arm yourself with a facial oil, a rich moisturiser, or a cleanser with enough slip – “no expensive tools necessary” – and let Bolder show us both the ropes…