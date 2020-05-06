This TikTok hack may be the key to easy winged eyeliner

When it comes to applying make-up, there’s one step guaranteed to break me out into a sweat: drawing on winged eyeliner.

What initially starts off as a smooth, neat line slowly becomes thicker and thicker, until I’m left wiping the whole thing off. And don’t even get me started on trying to make both eyes look even.

So, I’m always on the lookout for any tips and tricks that can help make my eyeliner application easier and even.

One night, while staying up far later than I meant to, scrolling through TikTok, I came across something that, not to sound dramatic, blew my mind.