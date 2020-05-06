This TikTok hack may be the key to easy winged eyeliner
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Ever struggled to achieve the perfect winged liner? Turns out it was easier than we thought all along…
When it comes to applying make-up, there’s one step guaranteed to break me out into a sweat: drawing on winged eyeliner.
What initially starts off as a smooth, neat line slowly becomes thicker and thicker, until I’m left wiping the whole thing off. And don’t even get me started on trying to make both eyes look even.
So, I’m always on the lookout for any tips and tricks that can help make my eyeliner application easier and even.
One night, while staying up far later than I meant to, scrolling through TikTok, I came across something that, not to sound dramatic, blew my mind.
One TikTok user under the handle @elliemakeupartist posted a tutorial on how to achieve the perfect winged liner.
The video went viral (watch it here), receiving 22.2 million views, and for good reason – she makes it look so easy. So I decided to give it a go myself…
In her video, Ellie starts by drawing three lines on her eyelid: one in line with her pupil going upwards, one in line with the outer corner of her eye going upwards and one in line with her waterline going diagonally (as if her waterline was extending to each the end of her eyebrow).
Once these lines are in place, you need to connect them, section-by-section and fill them in.
Like the video, I started by drawing a line from my inner corner to the first mark and filled it in. Then, a line to the second mark, filling it in. And, you guessed it, a line to the third mark and filled it in.
Once I was done, I was left with the perfect winged liner. I didn’t even need to grab a reusable cotton bud to correct any mistakes. First I discovered bathrobe curls and a handy (albeit, stressful) foundation hack, and now this? TikTok really is the gift that keeps on giving.
Main image: Hanna Ibraheem
If you’re an avid Stylist fan, you’ll know it’s not always possible to find an issue of our magazine. Often they’re gone before you head into work (they disappear fast!), or you live in a part of the UK where you can’t get your hands on a copy. Add to this the fact that millions of us are not commuting right now, and we wanted to ensure you don’t miss out on the magazine any longer.
Which is why we’re delighted to let you know that Stylist magazine is now available in a digital format, both for Apple and Android users, allowing you to download the full magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet, wherever you may be.
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription –that’s less than 50p a week! Simply click on the link to activate your Stylist app download from either the Apple store or Google Play and enjoy!