With nail salons across the country closed due to coronavirus, you may be trying your hand at DIY manicures. The only problem? Without gel manicure lamps and fast-drying formulas accessible at home, you’re most likely spending a lot of time waiting for your nails to dry – and, if you’re anything like me, you eventually give up, resulting in a smudge on every finger.

But it turns out there is something you can do to help speed up the painting process. “The key is to understand how polish ‘dries’ — by evaporation of the solvents,” explains celebrity nail artist Jenni Draper. “This takes time. Some polishes dry quicker than others.”