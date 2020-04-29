Beauty

How to fix a tunneled candle with aluminium foil

Hanna Ibraheem
Frustrated at the sight of a tunneled candle? There’s an easy way to level out the wax…

Spending more time at home is the perfect reason to fill your living space with gorgeous scents and fragrances. While reed diffusers, room mists and fabric sprays are great, there’s something particularly comforting about candles. The slow release of a scent and the glowing flicker of a flame makes for the perfect day and night addition to any room. Unfortunately, though, we’ve all witnessed one too many candles going to waste thanks to tunneling.

Tunneling is when a candle burns down the centre, leaving a ring of wax around the rim of your candle jar. The more you burn your candle, the more the middle drops below the top-level of wax, resulting in wasted wax.

The most common cause is not allowing your candle to burn for long enough – and once the ring had developed, it always seemed near impossible to fix.

But years (and a lot of wasted wax) later, we’ve discovered that the answer was sitting in your kitchen cupboard all along. Turns out aluminum foil is the key to fixing a tunneled candle quickly.

Simply wrap foil around the edge of the candle, leaving a hole in the middle so that the wick can burn through properly. After a couple of hours, your wax would have melted to an evened-out level. Even beauty editor Lucy Partington tried the hack and it worked brilliantly.

Of course, another way to avoid tunneling is to let your candle burn for at least three or four hours the first time you use it but sometimes this isn’t possible.

Don’t mind us, just going to grab some foil from the cupboard…

Images: Lucy Partington

