Spending more time at home is the perfect reason to fill your living space with gorgeous scents and fragrances. While reed diffusers, room mists and fabric sprays are great, there’s something particularly comforting about candles. The slow release of a scent and the glowing flicker of a flame makes for the perfect day and night addition to any room. Unfortunately, though, we’ve all witnessed one too many candles going to waste thanks to tunneling.

Tunneling is when a candle burns down the centre, leaving a ring of wax around the rim of your candle jar. The more you burn your candle, the more the middle drops below the top-level of wax, resulting in wasted wax.