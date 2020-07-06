These multi-tasking gloss pots are the ultimate shortcut to dewy skin

Glowy skin – it’s possibly the most wanted look of the moment, but it can be tricky to recreate. Sifting through the powedered highlighters, potent eyeshadows and cream blushers, there can be a lot to think about. However, there is one crucial product that maybe isn’t on your radar.

Let me introduce you to what I’m deeming the modern day make-up and skincare hybrid solution: over here, we like to call them gloss pots. They’re dewy skin, bottled.

You’ll usually find that gloss pots come as a cream or balm texture that can be used over make-up or on bare skin to leave a dewy, healthy-looking sheen. Applied to the high points of the face (tip of the nose, chin, cheek bones and bridge of the nose) the gloss catches the light to make your complexion appear incredibly glowy, but these textures also work just as well on your eye lids.