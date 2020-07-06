These multi-tasking gloss pots are the ultimate shortcut to dewy skin

Looking to revive your complexion? You need a gloss pot. Stylist introduces you to this dewy skin essential that’ll make your entire face gleam.
Glowy skin – it’s possibly the most wanted look of the moment, but it can be tricky to recreate. Sifting through the powedered highlighters, potent eyeshadows and cream blushers, there can be a lot to think about. However, there is one crucial product that maybe isn’t on your radar.
Let me introduce you to what I’m deeming the modern day make-up and skincare hybrid solution: over here, we like to call them gloss pots. They’re dewy skin, bottled.
You’ll usually find that gloss pots come as a cream or balm texture that can be used over make-up or on bare skin to leave a dewy, healthy-looking sheen. Applied to the high points of the face (tip of the nose, chin, cheek bones and bridge of the nose) the gloss catches the light to make your complexion appear incredibly glowy, but these textures also work just as well on your eye lids.
Think of gloss pot products as make-up in the sense that as they can create a highlight effect, albeit more muted than a traditional highlighter. But, they often contain nourishing ingredients such as jojoba seed oil and castor oil that you’d usually find in skincare.
And while glossy looking skin may seem daytime appropriate, you can easily transition your day gloss into an evening look. Use it as an eyeshadow base for shimmery lids or stick to shimmer glosses for an all over dew.
To make the most of these little products of glossy goodness, always make sure to warm up cream formulas by rubbing your fingers together – that’s the trick to the dewy skin of your dreams.
So whether you’re after a light sheen for your day-to-day or want to amp up a look for the evening, Stylist has rounded up the best gloss pots to add to your skincare and make-up kit.
The best gloss pots:
The everyday eye gloss
Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint
Lightweight and creamy, there’s a lid tint for every occasion. The gloss glides onto skin easily and after a few layers sets as a really natural sheen.
The taupe shade (pictured above) is a practical neutral shade for when you want something quite subtle.
The long-lasting shimmerTrinny London Sheer Shimmer
Each of the six shaded-glosses contain either gold, rose gold, russet rose or coral shimmers suspended in a balm formula.
Made for your lips and cheeks, dab onto cheeks for a natural flush and onto lips for a muted shimmer look.
Shop Sheer Shimmer Lip to Cheek in Aifric at Trinny London, £22
The barely-there glossGucci Gel Face Gloss
Gucci’s clear gel face gloss works particularly well on bare skin or a tinted moisturiser for an effortless day look.
Dab onto cheekbones, tip of the nose and eye lids for an even glossy look.
The cream highlighterRMS Beauty Magic Luminizer
RMS Beauty’s luminizer in gold feel like a cream highlighter, without the heaviness.
Again, it can be applied to all high points of the face, but works particularly well on cheekbones for a seamless highlight.
The evening shimmer
Bybi Babe Balm BronzeA combination of their original multi-tasking babe balm, the babe balm bronzer is mixed with a rose gold mica powder to leave a more potent tint on eyes, cheeks and nose.
While it can add some depth to a day look, it’s the perfect cream shimmer for an evening look.
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.