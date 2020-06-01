“This TikTok hack lets you get a fringe without cutting your hair”

Then, I watched Normal People. Throughout all of the ups and downs in Marianne’s (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) life, there’s one thing that remains a constant: she has the perfect fringe. Alongside Connell’s chain, Marianne’s fringe became one of the show’s most popular talking points and left most of us debating whether to go for the chop.

The only problem with getting a fringe is the commitment. If you decide you don’t like it post-cut, it’s difficult to hide their hairs away without relying on 101 bobby pins to tackle them into submission. It’s also an absolute pain to grow out.