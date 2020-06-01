“This TikTok hack lets you get a fringe without cutting your hair”
Want a fringe like Normal People’s Marianne but scared to give it a go? Here’s how to do it with zero commitment.
During lockdown, I’ve considered giving myself a hair transformation. I’m not the most adventurous when it comes to my hair but I have been known to make a few drastic decisions without really thinking them through. This includes getting a full fringe for the first time ever a few weeks before serving as maid of honour at my sister’s wedding, randomly deciding to get very light blonde balayage and chopping 10 inches off my very long hair (mainly due to damaged hair from the aforementioned balayage) and getting a bob.
Then, I watched Normal People. Throughout all of the ups and downs in Marianne’s (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) life, there’s one thing that remains a constant: she has the perfect fringe. Alongside Connell’s chain, Marianne’s fringe became one of the show’s most popular talking points and left most of us debating whether to go for the chop.
The only problem with getting a fringe is the commitment. If you decide you don’t like it post-cut, it’s difficult to hide their hairs away without relying on 101 bobby pins to tackle them into submission. It’s also an absolute pain to grow out.
So how can you try Marianne’s iconic fringe without taking the plunge for yourself? Well, you fake it.
One evening, I was scrolling through TikTok (yes, this is my life now), when I came across a video by Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell. In the video, Buswell, who used to be a hairdresser, shares a hack on how to get a faux fringe without cutting your hair.
In the video, she ties her hair up into a high ponytail. Then, she takes a section of the ponytail, brings it forward so that the ends lay on her forehead and pins the middle of the section into place on the crown of her head. The remainder of the hair is then swirled into a bun to cover up the pins and she straightens the ‘fringe’ to give it a more natural look. Just watch:
Seems fairly easy, right?
I decided to give it a go and see whether my fears of a fringe were justified – and I have to say; I was really impressed with this hack. When it was done, it looked like I had a full fringe. However, I didn’t find the process quite as straightforward as Buswell’s video.
My hair is long, so it took a fair amount of pulling and tugging at the ponytail to make sure my ‘fringe’ was the right length.
I also found that if you’re looking for a slightly fuller faux fringe, you need quite a lot of hair. My hair is quite thick and I used half of my ponytail but even then, the fringe came out quite wispy.
After I secured it in place, I gave my fringe some lift with a pair of straighteners so that it didn’t sit completely flat. I noticed I had a few stray hairs falling over my eyes and tickling my cheeks. So, I may have gotten the scissors and given them a quick snip.
While it took a bit of fussing around with my hair, it was a much better alternative to chopping off my hair. And while I don’t think it suits me, I had a lot of fun sending selfies to my loved ones to see their reaction…
Images: Hanna Ibraheem
