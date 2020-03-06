This particular nugget of beauty genius comes courtesy of Gregoris Pyrpylis, make-up artist and Shiseido Make-up Ambassador.

“Make-up is moving away from the use of powder,” he told me. “We used to use it in places where we didn’t want shine, but nowadays, we want all the shine, so powder is out.” So far, so easy.

“The easiest trick for getting the complexion to look instantly healthier is adding a little shine to the very tip of the nose – it instantly makes skin look more fresh without looking as though it has loads of product on it.” Basically, a sheeny nose tricks the eye into seeing a sheenier complexion. It almost sounds too simple to be true.

Naturally, I decided to put it to the test. Here’s me before shining my nose.